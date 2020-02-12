Staunton-area boxer gets Best of Working Group at Westminster

A boxer dog with ties to the Shenandoah Valley is leaving New York City with two more titles to add to her credentials.

Wilma competed in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show with her handler Michael Shepherd. The 4-year-old boxer won Best of Working Group at the most prestigious dog show in the country.

“Can't believe she's won back-to-back groups at Westminster, but very honored, very thrilled, very excited, and this one was for Cheryl,” Wilma’s owner Debbie Caywood said.

Cheryl Robbins is one of Wilma's owners. She had planned to be at Westminster, but sadly lost her battle with cancer.

Wilma went on to compete in the Best of Show, but even without that title there is no doubt she is a star.

“She showed immaculately, and that's all you can ask for. When you come to Westminster... if you can win a breed, or you can win a group, it is phenomenal. And when they show like that, you just be proud. Take your dog home and love them,” Caywood said.

The champion dog is just 10 Best of Breeds away from breaking a 66-year-old record to become the winningest boxer in history.

Wilma will be back in the show ring this weekend.