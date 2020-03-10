Staunton business owners respond after break-ins around the city

After a string of break-ins this month, some business owners in Staunton said they're paying more attention to what's happening around the city.

"I don't think that nobody should take nothing from something that somebody's worked hard for. It hurts me to my heart to see stuff like this happening," Charles Johnson, the owner of C&E's Ultimate Auto, said.

His shop is right by Terry Court, where the Staunton Police Department reported there have been several burglaries. Johnson said he's been in the area for several years and it's been an ongoing issue.

"I caught somebody trying to steal a wheel," Johnson said. "And by the time I went over there to them, they ran off and I never had no more problems. But as time goes, things change"

Staunton Police said they have seen an increase in commercial burglaries recently. Sgt. Katie Shifflett said there were eight commercial burglaries in 2018 and 14 in 2019, including five that happened at the end of the year. Shifflett said they've seen eight reports so far this year, including one reported on Monday in the 900 block of North Augusta Street.

Sandi Cararo owns The Book Dragon in downtown Staunton. She said hearing about the burglaries is disconcerting.

"I think for me as a small business owner, it can affect us sometimes a little bit more than it can a bigger business,' Cararo said.

She added police have given them tips on how to keep their businesses safer, like making more frequent deposits and keeping valuables out of sight. Johnson said while he has security cameras at his business, he's also stepping up what he's doing.

"I'm doing more ride-throughs myself at hours of the night and stuff like that to try and keep protection and hopefully I can see something," Johnson said.

Police are investigating a possible connection between the burglaries reported in March and the reported incidents from last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.