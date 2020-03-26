Staunton city council considering additional aid for local businesses, citizens

Staunton City Council will be considering an emergency ordinance to provide temporary relief for local businesses and citizens at their meeting Thursday night.

According to a draft of the ordinance, the interest rate would be amended to zero percent and the penalty for late payments changed to $0 on meals tax and transient and occupancy taxes for the city.

The changes would retroactively take effect back to Feb 1. and for the future through May 31.

However, according to the draft of the bill, all of the included taxes would be due by June 30.

The city is also applying a zero percent interest rate and no penalty to late water utility bills from March 10 through June 10. Like the taxes, those must be paid by July 10. Through the same date, the city will also stop turning off water because of non-payment.

The ordinance would also suspend parking fees in the Wharf parking lot, the Johnson Street Garage, and the New Street Parking Garage.

The ordinance also extends the amount of time people have to apply for the real estate exemption for elderly and disabled people.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The city is strongly encouraging residents to listen to a livestream of the meeting at home. You can find that link here.

Staunton's city council met last week and took a number of actions in response to coronavirus, including closing public bathrooms at city parks, expanding loading zones for food pickup, and more.