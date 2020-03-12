Staunton city council getting update on greenway project

On Thursday, Staunton City Council will get an update on the progress of the greenway project in the city. The project has been in the works for several years.

Rodney Rhodes, senior planner for the city, said the bike and pedestrian advisory committee has been drafting the plan for over a year. He said the plan has a "hub and spokes" model, with the hub beginning in downtown Staunton.

The plan is to have the spokes lead out from downtown to different lcoations. Rhodes said they've gathered a lot of feedback on the project through a public forum and a survey.

"We've received very positive feedback, from the public forum and the online survey, and the number one thing the public wants is a safe place to ride their bikes and walk," Rhodes said.

Rhodes said the plan has been a priority for city council.

"For many years, they've shown a desire to have a greenway and they have for the past four consecutive years, they've put money into the capital improvement plan," Rhodes said.

The proposal is headed to a public hearing at the planning commission next month. Once approved by the planning commission, it will head to city council. Rhodes said they hope to get the plan online soon.

