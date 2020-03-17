Staunton city councilman says his father has died due to COVID-19

While there has only been one confirmed case of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the Shenandoah Valley and no cases in the area of Augusta County, Staunton, or Waynesboro, that does not mean effects of the virus have not been felt by people there.

For some, it's been felt in a deeply personal way.

Staunton City Councilman Eric Curren shared on Tuesday that his father, Richard Curren, died Monday night from a respiratory infection connected to the coronavirus.

Richard Curren lived near Fort Lauderdale in Florida and was 77 years old.

According to the CDC and WHO, seniors over the age of 65 are the most vulnerable to the virus.

Richard Curren leaves behind a wife of 57 years.

"No matter how many joint replacement surgeries he endured, he still couldn't resist a chance to get down on the carpet to play with a toddler," Councilam Erik Curren said.

According to a follow-up post from Erik Curren's wife, he will not be traveling to Florida at this time in order to follow travel restrictions connected to COVID-19, and is instead hoping to see his family after the acute phase of the pandemic has passed.

"I know many folks are looking for answers from the City of Staunton, and through Erik via Facebook, and also in emails, and I ask that you be patient in hearing back from him," Linsay Curren said. "I'm sure in a couple of days he'll be following up with any comments or concerns. I know he wants you to know how seriously he takes this virus as well as the stress and strain that everyone is under both in needing to social-distance, as well in the cost of work and livelihoods. Stay strong, take care of your people, and let's help Staunton and our area get through this with grace."

The Staunton City Council is scheduled to meet for an emergency meeting on the coronavirus, via conference all, on Wednesday.