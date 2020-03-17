Staunton city leaders hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the city of Staunton is enhancing its response with the following actions to reflect guidance from the federal and state governments.

Events or activities with 10 or more people are permitted on city property or in city facilities through at least April 15. Leaders will reassess the conditions in mid-April to determine if an extension is needed.

The Planning Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 19 and the Historic Preservation Commission scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 has been canceled.

Public bathrooms in Montgomery Hall and Gypsy Hill parks will be closing on Wednesday. The parks will remain open. In an announcement on Tuesday night, the city said more people have been using the parks lately but it has come difficult to maintain an appropriate standard of cleanliness in the restrooms that would keep the public and employees safe.

Working together with the Staunton Downtown Development Association, the public works and police departments will look to expand loading zones to accommodate what is expected to be an increase in takeout business at restaurants.

The Staunton Visitor Center at 35 S. New Street will be closed from Wednesday to April 15.

While city offices are open for business, starting on Thursday, many Staunton city employees will be authorized to telecommute.

According to a statement from the city: "If you do need to visit city hall, you may see signs on doors advising you of a telephone number and an email address where you can reach a representative of the department."

Staunton city encourages those who need to do business with the city to do transactions online, by telephone or email. A city directory can be found here.