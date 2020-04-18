Staunton city manager discusses lay-offs, city economic impact from COVID-19

The City of Staunton has announced that they're laying off 64 part-time employees due to the effects of COVID-19.

Staunton announced the decision to lay-off 64 part-time workers due to COVID-19. | Credit: WHSV

In an interview with WHSV on Friday, city manager Steve Rosenberg said it was a very difficult decision, but one that was made because of the uncertainties of the virus.

Rosenberg said the employees laid off included crossing guards, parking attendants, visitor guides in tourism, and employees at the library and parks and recreation department. He added they all provided services for programs that are suspended, or facilities that are closed.

Rosenberg said technically, the employees were involuntarily terminated, and the city acted in accordance with their employment policies. They felt this was the classification that fit best, and also put the employees in the best position for unemployment.

The city hopes this is their only personnel move for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

"It is our hope that we will not have to take any further personnel actions, but we can't eliminate that possibility," Rosenberg said.

During the city council budget session on Thursday, Rosenberg said the city discussed several actions involving the workforce for FY 2021, which begins July 1. Those included eliminating the proposed two percent salary increase and implementing 10 furlough days for all full time employees, with some exceptions in the public safety department.

"We've imposed a hiring freeze, we're going to leave vacant positions unfilled, we've put a freeze on all but essential expenditures," Rosenberg said.

COVID-19 and the governor's restrictions have meant that businesses, restaurants and hotels have taken a hit. Rosenberg said the city somewhat relies on the meals, lodging and sales taxes those businesses pay Staunton. However, it's still unclear what financial impact the city will see because of the stay-at-home order.

"Those [taxes] are reported and paid toward the end of each month for the prior month," Rosenberg said. "We won't have sense until the end of April what occurred in March, which is the month in which adverse circumstances were first encountered."

Rosenberg said it will be the end of May before they get a full picture of April, the first full month impacted by the crisis. He added they're estimating a $2.6 million loss of revenue in the current fiscal year and a $4.2 million loss of revenue in the next fiscal year.

Once the pandemic is over, and the city is recovering, Rosenberg said all employees will be able to reapply for their jobs, and there will be an expedited re-hiring process.

"They are all valued and appreciated city employees," Rosenberg said. "When you think about municipal services, and really public cheerleaders, these folks are those people."