Staunton city manager reflects on time in role

After a dozen years as Staunton's city manager, Steve Owen is retiring at the end of the month. On Wednesday, we caught up with him about his time as city manager.

Owen says a lot has happened during his time.

"It was great to replace the Sears Hill bridge a few years ago, some great things going on at Gypsy Hill Park with the entrance," Owen said. "So this community always steps up."

Owen said those are just some of the projects that have happened during his time as city manager. When reflecting back on his time as city manager, Owens said he came into a wonderful situation and has worked to keep Staunton a great city.

Owens says his favorite part has been the people he worked with, and those are who he will miss the most.

"I love our downtown merchants, I love our staff, I love my city council, and I love working in this beautiful, beautiful city."

Steve Rosenberg, the deputy city manager, was recently named as the next city manager.

Owen, who also serves as an adjunct instructor at the Virginia Tech Center for Public Administration and Policy and a guest lecturer at James Madison University, Mary Baldwin University and the University of Virginia, will continue living in Staunton with his wife, Shelby, who is the rector of Emmanuel Episcopal Church.

