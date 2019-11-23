Staunton community prepares for annual Celebration of Lights

The community will soon be able to ride through Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton and see all of the Christmas displays lit up and complete.

Businesses and groups around the Valley had all week to set up their spot in the park for the Celebration of Lights, which will kick off Monday and go through January 1.

One group with Isaiah 61 Ministries has been working on their design for a month, and a team came out to the park Saturday morning to put all the pieces together for the first time.

Director of Isaiah 61 Ministries, Teresa Sours, said this is the first year she is participating in the Celebration of Lights with her new business. She said she she has taken her daughter through the park in the past, and now she gets to take her grandkids around.

"We have brought our own daughter in and seen the lights, and now we're able to bring our grandchildren, and this year's a different twist because not only we going to be bringing our grandchildren, but we also have a display," Sours said.

The annual celebration is bringing something new to the table called, "Light a Tree," a ceremony which will honor first responders. The ceremony will start before the parade on December 2.