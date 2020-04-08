Staunton company has not had to lay off a single employee due to COVID-19

A cleaning service in Staunton says it has lost a lot of customers, but has not had to furlough or fire a single employee due to COVID-19.

“It’s a little overwhelming. I mean, we’re a small business trying to stay afloat. We’ve had our good days, our bad days, and we’re just doing our best to help the public,” Lambert Cleaning Commercial Customer Coordinator Danielle Price said.

Lambert Cleaning offers its service to both residences and large businesses. While the company has lost nearly 40% of its residential customers, larger businesses are still calling in for a thorough cleaning.

“Right now it’s ensuring that we have the appropriate glove, the appropriate shoe covers prior to entering any customer’s location. We use those one time,” Lambert Cleaning President Joey Lambert said.

The company has been operating mainly in Staunton, and plans to expand to Charlottesville have been put on hold: “Just for the fear of the unknown. Once things start picking back up, we’re going to look into relaunching that expansion project,” Lambert explained.

It is not all bad news. Not a single employee has been let go, and one area of the business has actually experienced a boost.

When elected officials started asking people to stay home, it meant businesses like Lambert Cleaning had to figure out how best to move forward. For Joey Lambert and his team, that process involves the hope for a better tomorrow.

“Just trying to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Lambert said.

Lambert is also using a cleaning technique called fogging, which helps kill all germs and viruses in the air and on surfaces. He says he and his team are prepared to weather this storm together.