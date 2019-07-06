Staunton couple in California during recent quakes

A Staunton couple was in California when two major earthquakes struck the southern portion of the state this week.

Chris Rye and his wife were staying at a hotel in Anaheim for a conference when the 6.4 magnitude tremor hit on Thursday and a 7.1 magnitude quake followed on Friday evening.

"It felt like you were almost in a boat kinda just sitting still and rocking," Rye said. "It actually went from ground rumbling and then it intensified as it went on."

Rye said Friday's earthquake felt a lot stronger than the first one and at times he could hear the wood in his hotel crack.

The couple was staying on the ninth floor and after their room began to shake on Friday, they evacuated the hotel.

Rye said neither of them was injured but he is worried something bigger may still happen.

"Something definitely feels like it's going on over there," Rye said. "I don't want to scare anybody but it does have that feel to it that something big is about to happen"

Rye and his wife were in Chicago on their way home on Saturday.

Hundreds of aftershocks have been recorded following Thursday's earthquake. The tremor the following day was the strongest to hit the state in 20 years.