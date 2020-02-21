Staunton crews will close part of Rt. 250 for tree removal

Drivers who regularly use Rt. 250 (Richmond Ave.) through Staunton should be prepared for traffic delays this coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the city of Staunton, the city's horticulture division will close the left lanes of both the eastbound westbound sides of Richmond Ave. in the 500 and 800 blocks of Richmond Ave.

That's from the area of Consumers Auto Warehouse to the area of Pizza Hut.

Statler Blvd. intersects Richmond Ave. within that area.

City crews plan to remove trees from the median of the road, starting at 7:30 a.m. on both Feb. 25 and Feb. 26.

No time estimate was provided on when work will end each day.

The city encourages drivers to plan as needed to avoid delays and to be mindful of city workers if driving in the area.