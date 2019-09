The Staunton Police Department is experiencing a partial 911 outage.

On Thursday night, the agency reported the outage appears to be limited to 911 calls placed from a landline.

If you have an emergency in Staunton, call 911 from a cell phone or call 540-332-3842 from a landline.

If you attempt to call 911 and hear a rapid busy signal, contact your telephone service provider immediately.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.