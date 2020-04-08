Staunton extends all COVID-19 closures to June 10

The city of Staunton is extending their COVID-19-related closures to June 10 to align with Governor Ralph Northam's 'Stay at Home' order and Virginia's state of emergency.

Many of the initial closures and restrictions the city announced were set to run through dates in April and May.

Now, all public buildings and facility closures, as well as the suspensions of various programs, activities and events, will last until June 10.

That includes:

• City Hall

• Downtown Visitor Center

• All playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts and pickle ball courts in city parks

• Skate park and baseball fields at Gypsy Hill Park

• Gypsy Hill Golf Course

• Indoor facilities managed by Parks and Recreation, including Irene Givens Administration Building in Montgomery Hall Park, Gypsy Hill Gym, Booker T. Washington Community Center and other indoor facilities, including public bathrooms in city parks

• Library – digital library services and free online sources for education and research are available

The extended date also applies to:

• The suspension of Parks and Recreation programs

• The prohibition of non-city events or activities on city property or in city facilities with 10 or more participants

That last requirement falls in line with Executive Order 53, which banned gatherings of more than 10 people in Virginia during the pandemic.

Local government services can still be accessed by phone, email, or online, and the city has a COVID-19 website they say acts "as a virtual front door" for city servies right now at www.ci.staunton.va.us/COVID-19.

That webpage includes information on how to participate in virtual City Council meetings, how to pay bills online, and more.

Public Works crews continue to provide trash and recycling collection, as well as other essential services. The Public Works office, at 1911 Craigmont Road, also remains open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

City parks themselves remain open, but people must follow social distancing measures while there.

Staunton city encourages those who need to do business with the city to do transactions online, by telephone or email. A city directory can be found here.