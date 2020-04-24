Staunton family ends up with class pet for the summer

The Morton family agreed to watch Daisy for a week over spring break. Daisy, the hamster, is the kindergarten class pet at their son’s school, Staunton Montessori School in Fishersville.

Then, COVID-19 happened, and schools were closed under Governor Northam’s direction. Now Daisy is a guest of the Morton’s through the summer.

Walter Morton, who is six-years-old, says it’s fun having Daisy live with them. “If we put our fingers close to the bars of her cage sometimes she nibbles on them cause she thinks they’re carrots. She loves carrots."

Walter’s dad, Tim, says Daisy fits right in with the family’s dog and fish, and it’s fun for his boys, but he admits that he wouldn’t mind if his sons wanted to help clean out Daisy’s cage. It’s a job that falls to Tim and his wife.