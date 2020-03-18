Staunton farms and businesses team up for "Local Food Drive-Thru"

As people search for ways to get fresh food amid the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses around the Staunton area have come together to develop a way for people to get necessary food items while supporting their local community members.

Several Staunton-area farmers and food artisans have launched what they're calling a “Local Food Drive-Thru.”

People can place orders for select local foods, including baked bread (Newtown Baking), local pastured meats, pastured eggs (Polyface Farms), local cheeses (Ballerino Creamery), freshly harvested vegetables (Geezer Farm and Malcolms Market Garden) and sustainably produced coffee (Trager Brothers) online through the Newtown Baking website.

Orders need to be placed two days before pickup. For instance, an order placed on Wednesday evening can be picked up on Friday.

Then, they drive to the Newtown Baking parking lot on their scheduled pickup day, and an assistant (wearing gloves) will place a pre-packed bags of the chosen local foods in the customer's car.

“Communities that invest in neighborhood commerce survive crises best. Neighbor-to-neighbor food provenance, from production to processing to plate, is foundational to long term resilience,” said Joel Salatin, with Polyface Farms.

Orders need to be a minimum of $25 for the program, which started on Monday, March 16.

It's running at least for two weeks and will keep going after that if demand is high.

Many local businesses are struggling due to temporary closures during this public health crisis, and Staunton community members say this is a way people can continue to support their neighbors.

If you'd like to volunteer with the effort or find ways to participate, you can email localfood-drivethru@gmail.com.

Other ways Staunton is responding

The Staunton Downtown Development Association announced on Tuesday that their members will be working with crews from Public Works and the Staunton Police Department to expand loading zones in downtown Staunton to accommodate more temporary parking for takeout business from restaurants.

The city is encouraging people not to come by city hall and instead do necessary business through the city website.

While the city's two public parks - Gypsy Hill and Montgomery Hall - remain open, the public bathrooms in each closed as of Wednesday morning. The city said that's due to a significant increase in use that's caused them to be unable to maintain an appropriate standard of cleanliness to keep everyone safe.

City council members are meeting via conference call for an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the city's latest plans in response to the coronavirus.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Staunton, Augusta County, or Waynesboro areas, and only one in the Shenandoah Valley as a whole, which was identified in Harrisonburg.