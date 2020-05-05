Staunton filmmaker creates educational videos for kids

What's something that all of us need right now during this pandemic? Maybe a little bit of fun and some dancing. One Staunton filmmaker is making that happen, creating fun and educational videos for kids at home.

One Staunton filmmaker is using his talents to create fun songs and dances for kids at home.

David Verde is using his talents to create catchy songs to put a smile on people's faces during this difficult time.

"My goal is to give them something that can help brighten their day and hopefully remember this time that might have been strange. I want kids to remember it fondly and say 'That was that fun time when we did all these creative things and we were getting to spend a lot of time together,'" said Verde.

An immigrant himself, Verde says he wanted to incorporate Spanish into his videos, teaching kids basic words through fun songs and dance.

"I think when kids are learning, it's important for them to incorporate things that are different," said Verde.

Verde says creating these videos has also given him an excuse to talk to his family more.

"Every week, I call my mom and tell her, 'This is what I'm going to teach or incorporate in my video or write in the song," said Verde.

Verde says he's seen lots of positive feedback from parents and can't wait to continue creating these fun videos and songs.

This story is part of WHSV's "Tell Me Something Good" series.