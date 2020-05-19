Staunton gears up for Gypsy Hill Golf Course reopening this weekend

The city of Staunton is preparing to open up the Gypsy Hill Golf Course this Saturday for Memorial Day weekend.

The decision to reopen the golf course came after a Staunton City Council meeting last Thursday in which council members also adopted a new Fiscal Year 2021 budget that subjected all full-time city employees to 10 furlough days as a way to reduce city spending amid the pandemic.

Leading up to this weekend, the city says the Saturday golf course reopening is still on as planned, assuming that public health guidelines allow for resumption of operations at that point in time.

Staunton's Parks and Recreation Department finalized specific social distancing and safety guidelines to keep the course open safely, and have posted those guidelines on the Staunton website and social media platforms.

“We are eager for golfers to get back to play on the Gypsy Hill course and look forward to our patrons’ continued cooperation in respecting social distancing and other public health guidelines,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle.

These are the course guidelines the department has developed:

• Maintain at least 6-foot distancing at all times

• Tee times assigned by the pro shop at 10-minute intervals

• Credit card payment only

• One customer at a time in the pro shop

• Handle your own equipment at all times

• One person per cart, unless golfing with a family member

• Clubhouse closed - golfers encouraged to use restroom facility at Hole 9

• Bring from home and frequently use anti-bacterial wipes and hand sanitizer before, during and after play

• No ball washers or water coolers are available

• No congregating or gathering on the course

• Proceed to your car and depart immediately after play

You can find the latest updates from Staunton Parks and Recreation here.

The new budget adopted Thursday night for the city eliminated a proposed 2% salary increase for city employees, froze most city hiring, and subjected all full-time city employees to 10 furlough days as ways to reduce city spending amid the pandemic and its associated revenue losses.

City Council also voted to increase water user fees by 5% and raise refuse and recycling rates by 10%. A proposed increase in the city real estate tax was withdrawn.