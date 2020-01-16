Staunton gets $5,000 grant to support afterschool meals

Staunton schools will have $5,000 more they can use to support afterschool meal programs.

According to a press release from No Kid Hungry Virginia, the organization has awarded a $5,000 grant to Stauton City Schools.

The school district launched three new afterschool meal sites this school year, including Staunton High School, A.R. Ware Elementary, and T.C. McSwain Elementary School.

According to No Kid Hungry, the grant will help the district with startup costs for those schools, as well as enrichment activities like homework help, arts programs or recreational activities for kids receiving free afterschool meals.

Afterschool meal programs don't just include the meal itself, but also activities to provide kids with a safe place to go in the afternoon when parents may not be home.

Research shows that students who participate in the program see increased attendance and graduation rates.

No Kid Hungry also provided grants to Danville and Fairfax County school districts.

“These school systems are using new and innovative ways to ensure that every child is connected to healthy meals after school,” said Claire Mansfield, No Kid Hungry Virginia state director. “Afterschool meals are an important tool to ensure students are getting the nutrition they need after the school day has ended.”

The No Kid Hungry Virginia campaign aims to help increase participation in CACFP At-Risk Afterschool Meals so more Virginia children get free snacks and supper as a way to end childhood hunger.