Staunton holds emergency meeting discussing city response to coronavirus

Staunton city council and other city leaders met on Wednesday to discuss what the city has done so far to respond to the coronavirus and what other changes could be coming.

Most of city council phoned into the meeting to learn about what the city has done. On Tuesday, the city took steps to further limit events and activities on city property, only allowing those with less than 10 participants.

Leaders also cancelled some meetings and have closed the public bathrooms at Gypsy Hill Park and Montgomery Hall Park. Earlier this week, city business travel was also limited to the surrounding area.

Beginning on Thursday, many city employees will be working from home. While Staunton City Hall will still be open, residents are encouraged to conduct as much city business over the phone or through email as possible.

As many restaurants are closing their inside eating spaces, the city worked with the Staunton Downtown Development Association to expand loading zones.

The city also talked about what changes could be coming to the city. Council members expressed support for suspending parking fees and suspending water disconnection for non-payment.

