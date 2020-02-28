Staunton leaders push to revitalize West End

Staunton leaders are hoping to revitalize the city's West End, and they say the momentum is there.

The city's economic development director lists a number of reasons for this, including the West End's recent designation as an Opportunity Zone, aging infrastructure and housing, a completed FEMA flood study, and the potential for a $300,000 EPA's Brownfields Program grant.

The city aims to engage the people who live and work in the West End as they develop a shared vision for the neighborhood.

A community open house is planned for March 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Montgomery Hall Park activity room.