Staunton man accused of having nearly half a pound of meth shipped in the mail

A Staunton man is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after police say they intercepted a shipment of methamphetamine that was mailed to him.

According to Cassondra Baber, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney for Staunton, postal inspectors with the United States Postal Services (USPS) determined that a package en route to Staunton contained drugs.

Prosecutors say a USPS K9 detected an odor of narcotics in the package, which allowed investigators to obtain a federal search warrant. When they examined the contents, they found nearly half a pound of methamphetamine and more than half a pound of marijuana.

Following confirmation of the drugs inside the package, the postal service alerted Staunton police and sent the package on its way for delivery (by the Postal Inspection Service – not part of a standard delivery) to an address in the 900 block of North Coalter Street in Staunton.

However, when the package arrived to its intended destination, Staunton officers were waiting nearby to make an arrest when someone retrieved it. A search warrant obtained separately from the federal warrant for the package granted officers the ability to search the destination address as well.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Rayqyan Willie Short outside the home on Feb. 14.

Short is charged with transporting more than one ounce of a Schedule I or II drug into Virginia, distributing more than 100 grams of meth, distributing more than a half-pound of marijuana but less than five pounds, and two charges of drug distribution on or near school grounds.

The address of the drug bust was not far from Thomas C. McSwain Elementary School, which resulted in the final charge, which can bring serious penalties if Short is convicted.