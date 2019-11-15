Staunton man accused of over 30 child pornography charges

A Staunton man is facing dozens of child porn charges.

According to the Staunton Police Department, 35-year-old Anthony Gage Culpeper was arrested on Thursday evening in the 300 block of Mary Gray Lane in Staunton.

Police began investigating him earlier this year when a Staunton investigator was notified by the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a reported individual accessing child porn in the area.

On Oct. 25, an investigator served Culpeper a warrant and seized multiple electronic media storage devices.

According to documents, investigators found child pornography on those devices.

Culpeper is charged with 32 felonies of knowingly possessing child pornography. The first charge is a class 6 felony and the rest are class 5 felonies.

