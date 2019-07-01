Staunton man accused of raping acquaintance

A Staunton man faces five felony charges after allegedly raping an acquaintance.

According to the Staunton Police Department, 22-year-old Jayquion Fitzgerald was arrested this past weekend and charged with rape, strangulation, robbery, abduction, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say around 10:30 p.m. on June 22, a woman called police to report a rape at a home in the north end of town.

Fitzgerald allegedly prevented the woman from leaving by grabbing her arm, taking her cell phone, and pulling a gun on her before raping her.

He is being held at the Rockbridge Regional Jail, per the request of Middle River Regional Jail.

