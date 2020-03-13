Staunton man accused of stabbing

A Staunton man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest and puncturing the tires of someone who was calling police.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Hwy. (Rt. 250) just outside of Staunton at 12:21 a.m. Friday morning.

The person calling the sheriff's office told dispacthers that 57-year-old William M. Pearson, Jr. of Staunton, had just stabbed someone and fled on foot. The caller gave dispatchers a description of Pearson and described the direction he ran in.

The sheriff's office says deputies found Pearson still in the area and quickly detained him.

Investigators determined that Pearson had allegedly been in an argument with a man that escalated until Pearson stabbed the man in the torso.

Deputies say Pearson then punctured the tires on the vehicle of the person calling 911.

The stabbing victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Pearson was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, felony destruction of property, and tampering with a vehicle.

He's being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about the situation is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

