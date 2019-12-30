Staunton man allegedly stabs another man multiple times with screwdriver

A man is being held at Middle River Regional Jail after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times with a screwdriver.

Demorcy was taken into custody without incident on Sunday morning. | Credit: WHSV

The Staunton Police Department said the incident was reported just before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, Jamel Demorcy, a 37-year-old Staunton resident, stabbed a 26-year-old man in the 2100 block of West Beverley Street.

Police said Demorcy was found not far from the scene and taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported to Augusta Health and then the UVA Medical Center with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

Demorcy was charged with malicious wounding and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

