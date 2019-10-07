Staunton man arrested after weekend chase through Augusta County

A Staunton man was arrested after a 20-minute chase through Augusta County early Saturday morning.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, a deputy in the city of Staunton noticed a vehicle driving erratically at 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 5.

The sheriff's office says the deputy notified the Staunton Police Department and a city officer pulled the vehicle over with the deputy's assistance.

During the traffic stop, the sheriff's office says the driver, identified as 29-year-old Tyrone Stuart Jr., of Staunton, attacked the Staunton officer and fled the scene.

The officer gave chase and followed Stuart to the city line, where the sheriff's office says deputies took over the pursuit through the county.

After a pursuit of about 20 minutes into the southern part of Augusta County, deputies say Stuart was stopped on Rt. 11.

He's charged with felony DUI, felony eluding, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Deputies say they found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Stuart is also charged with misdemeanor refusal of a breath test and faces two outstanding warrants.

He may face additional charges connected to the alleged assault.

"I commend the deputies for their professionalism and control during this pursuit,” Sheriff Donald Smith said.

