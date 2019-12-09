Staunton man caught by K-9 after allegedly fleeing through Augusta County fields

A Staunton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in Augusta County this past weekend.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle along Long Meadow Rd. for an equipment violation.

However, instead of pulling over when the deputy engaged emergency equipment, the sheriff's office says the driver sped up and fled the scene.

After nearly three miles, the sheriff's office says the driver pulled into a private driveway and jumped out of the still moving vehicle before fleeing on foot.

As the driver, identified as 25-year-old Cameron Travis Rutledge, of Staunton, began to run, the pursuing deputy saw the man reach into his pants in a manner that led him to believe he was reaching for a weapon.

The deputy is a K-9 handler and made the decision to deploy his K-9 partner, Arko.

According to the sheriff's office, Arko gave chase and caught Rutledge about one mile from the car he had abandoned.

They say the foot pursuit led Arko and his handler over four fences and through a river before they caught up to Rutledge.

Rutledge sustained minor injuries to his legs and hands during the apprehension and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was initially charged with felony eluding, driving on a suspended license, and fleeing from law enforcement.

He was bonded out of jail and released.

On Sunday, deputies returned to the scene of the chase and recovered a pistol near the path that Rutledge traveled in his attempt to evade arrest.

Following that discovery, Rutledge was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

On Monday, he was arrested again on the new charges and is now being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

