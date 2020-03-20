Staunton man charged for allegedly stabbing neighbor with screwdriver

A Staunton man is accused of stabbing his neighbor with a screwdriver.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Maine Circle in Staunton at 8:37 p.m. on Thursday night for a report of a stabbing.

When they got there, they found a 55-year-old man with a non-life threatening stab wound to the abdomen.

Investigators determined that 24-year-old Bryan Scott Fitzgerald went to his neighbor's home armed with a screwdriver, where he was allegedly confrontational, produced the screwdriver, and stabbed the man in the side.

Deputies say the 55-year-old victim went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

A screwdriver was recovered by investigators.

'

Deputies say they quickly found and arrested Fitzgerald, who was charged with one count of malicious wounding and taken to Middle River Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.