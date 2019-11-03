Staunton man dead after crash in Albemarle County

Virginia State Police Trooper J.A. Wade is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened in Albemarle County on November 1.

State police say at 10:50 a.m. on Interstate 64 near the 117 mile marker.

A 2008 Ford Fusion was traveling west on I-64 when the traffic began slowing down due to congestion.

The vehicle swerved to the right to avoid traffic and ended up running off the right side of the interstate.

The Ford struck a ditch and then several trees before overturning.

The driver, Stanley M. Juchno, 47, of Staunton, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.