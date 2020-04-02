Staunton man offers to talk, exercise with veterans in the area

A Staunton man is offering his time to talk or exercise with veterans, or anyone, in the area who may be struggling with depression or post traumatic stress, which can be even more difficult during this time when we are all supposed to be self-isolating.

"From my own experiences, I know that being alone isn't really a good thing if you're dealing with some of the issues veterans may have post-war," James Burnett said.

Burnett, who enlisted in the National Guard in Staunton in 2003, said exercise has been a major component to healing for him, but now that no one can access gyms, it can take a toll on one's physical and mental health.

That's why he is offering to go on a walk, jog or whatever someone wants to do, while maintaining social distance.

He also said just being able to talk to someone who can relate to what you may be going through can make a big difference too.

"So the idea is just not being alone and trying to find ways to still stay connected to the outside world during this time," Burnett said.

With so many veteran suicides across the nation over the years, Burnett said it's important to keep veterans in mind during this time because being there for someone going through a depression cycle can leave a lasting impact.

"Everybody really needs to be supporting everybody. That's the bottom line," Burnett said.

Burnett also said it's important to check in on your neighbors because they may not be getting the support they need.

"A lot of veterans can't get the care they want. If you need personal counseling, it costs a lot of money, and the VA is not doing a very good job at maintaining that," Burnett said.