Staunton man teams up with TeesToGo2 to raise money for diabetes research

A Staunton man has just started offering a screen printed apparel service to the community to raise money for type one diabetes research.

"Holy mackerel, why did she marry me? She was gorgeous," Michael Ruch said as he looked at pictures of his wife Jane. She was diagnosed with type one diabetes when she was six years old.

"She did very well, but in 2005 that's when things started happening. Her left ankle disintegrated, the main bone," Ruch said.

He says his wife managed well with a prosthesis, but years later she suffered from other bones breaking, having to get amputations and multiple infections that caused her to be in and out of the hospital, which eventually led to her passing in 2018.

"There's still some nights when I hear her calling, and i'd just like to get up one more time and prop her back up," Ruch said.

While the pain of losing his wife was really hard, Ruch said God prepared him over those last 12 years to be doing what he is now: Being a resource to the type one diabetes community.

He has teamed up with TeesToGo2 on Middlebrook Rd. in Staunton to offer a custom screen printed apparel service.

"I can't believe that I'm fortunate enough in a position to do something that matters, something that's bigger than me," Ruch said.

40 percent of Ruch's gross profits will go directly to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

"There are approximately 1.25 million type one diabetics in America," Ruch said. "So, my ideal goal would be to sell one dollar per one type one diabetic."

Ruch hopes that by giving back to diabetes research, he will honor his wife who gave him so much.