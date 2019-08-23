Staunton man wins $1 million with scratch-off lottery ticket

A Staunton man won $1 million from the Virginia Lottery.

George Johnson said that he likes to sit with a group of friends, drink coffee, talk, and play lottery scratchers.

Recently, he was on a bit of a lucky kick after winning $40 with one scratcher ticket, so he decided to buy another.

According to the Virginia Lottery, he spent $30 on an Extreme Millions ticket and started scratching.

“I thought, ‘This must be pretty good,’” Johnson said. “I was scared to scratch the rest of it.”

With that feeling, he waited a few hours before he got the nerve to finish scratching off the ticket. And that's when he discovered it really was his lucky day — he had won the game's $1 million prize.

“I celebrated,” he said. “I told all my friends.”

Johnson had the choice of taking the full $1 million over a 30-year span or taking a one-time lump sum of $657,030 before taxes. He took the cash option.

He bought his ticket at Royal #4, located at 800 Springhill Road in Staunton. They now get a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.

The Extreme Millions game features prizes ranging from $30 to $10 million. The $1 million prize is the second-place prize and there are 12 total. Seven have been claimed so far.

In addition, two $10 million top prizes are unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 2,937,600. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 2.97.

In fiscal year 2019, Staunton received more than $2.3 million from the Virginia Lottery for K-12 public education. You can learn more about where lottery funds go here.