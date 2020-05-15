Staunton plans to reopen Gypsy Hill Golf Course on Memorial Day weekend

After a Staunton City Council meeting Thursday night in which council members adopted a new Fiscal Year 2021 budget with changes due to COVID-19, the city is also planning the reopening of the Gypsy Hill Golf Course.

It, along with many recreational facilities, has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the city, they plan to reopen the golf course on Saturday, May 23, so long as all public health guidelines allow operations to resume at that point.

That gives the golf course a Memorial Day weekend reopening.

The Staunton Parks and Recreation department is finalizing rules to enforce social distancing guidelines and safety protocols for anyone using the golf course. Those rules will be provided ahead of time on the Staunton website.

“We look forward to welcoming area golfers back to the Gypsy Hill course and thank patrons for their patience as we have waited for circumstances to permit us to safely reopen the facility,” said Parks and Recreation Director Chris Tuttle in making the announcement. “We appreciate that our community has cooperated with and respected the guidelines in place allowing us to keep our parks open and now to resume golfing at Gypsy Hill.”

You can find the latest updates from Staunton Parks and Recreation here.

The new budget adopted Thursday night for the city eliminated a proposed 2% salary increase for city employees, froze most city hiring, and subjected all full-time city employees to 10 furlough days as ways to reduce city spending amid the pandemic and its associated revenue losses.

City Council also voted to increase water user fees by 5% and raise refuse and recycling rates by 10%. A proposed increase in the city real estate tax was withdrawn.