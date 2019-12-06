Staunton plans to start efforts next week to move vultures from neighborhoods

Crews will be out in Staunton next week to work on relocating vultures that have taken up roosts in residential areas.

According to a press release from the city of Staunton, they're working with the wildlife services division of the United States Department of Agriculture because they've gotten numerous complaints from citizens.

According to the city, USDA officials plan to move an estimated 200 vultures that have been roosting in neighborhoods along Augusta, Fallon, Orchard, and Lee streets.

The city is concerned about public health and possible damage to public and private property.

To handle the situation, starting next week, the city says USDA officials will use pyrotechnics and other devices, like noise and light markers, to disperse the vultures just before sunset each day.

"Residents should be mindful that dispersal techniques may cause temporary disturbances," the statement reads.

