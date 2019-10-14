Staunton police investigating Jiffee Mart robbery

Police are investigating a robbery of a Staunton convenience store that they say happened late Saturday night.

According to the Staunton Police Department, a thief or thieves took an undisclosed amount of money from Jiffee Mart, on Grubert Avenue.

That's just off Rt. 250 (Churchville Ave.) near the CVS on the west side of Gypsy Hill Park.

At this time, police have not released any further details, but the investigation remains ongoing.

WHSV has reached out to police for more information. Stay with us as this story develops.

