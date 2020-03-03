Staunton police investigating burglaries at Terry Court Shopping Center

Police are investigating after multiple Staunton businesses were burglarized early Tuesday morning.

According to the Staunton Police Department, several businesses in the Terry Court Shopping Center, just off Rt. 11 outside of downtown Staunton, were burglarized early in the morning of March 3, with an undisclosed amount of cash stolen.

Police say someone forced entry to each business, but they did not identify which businesses in particular were targeted. The shopping center includes Honey Bee's Florist, New York Flying Pizza, and My Happy Place Tea & Hookah, among other businesses.

Officers are investigating whether the commercial burglaries may be connected to a series of commercial burglaries that took place late last year.

While police did not specify which burglaries they believe may be connected, a series of medical practices in Harrisonburg were burglarized in fall of 2019 and then more were targeted in January.

Anyone with information about the Terry Court burglaries is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

