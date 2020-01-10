Staunton police receive multiple reports of scam calls in a short time

Staunton police say they received multiple reports of scam calls on Thursday in which scammers claim your social security number was being used improperly in Texas.

Police said they foresee scams like this continuing to be a problem as long as scammers make a profit, and there's no evidence that's changing any time soon.

Police say it's difficult for them to prevent the calls and to arrest anyone for these types of crimes, since it's easy to 'spoof' phone numbers and make it look like they're calling from other numbers from anywhere in the world.

"Don't feel like you have to be polite to them or wait for a point in the conversation to end the call. Just simply hang up on them. There is no need to be polite to someone who is trying to steal your personal information or your hard earned money," Sgt. Katherine Shifflett said.

Sgt. Shifflett said you do not have to report every scam call you get. She advised to just hang up the phone.

Virginia was ranked eighth in states most bothered by robocalls, according to phone company Let's Talk.

The Winchester Police Department offers the below tips to help avoid falling victim to a telephone scam:

• Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payments.

• Never give out personal or financial information to unsolicited callers, including: account numbers, social security numbers, passwords or other identifying information.

• Never wire money, provide debt or credit card numbers or Green Dot MoneyPak card numbers to someone you do not know.

• If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency seeking personal information, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement or agency's website to verify the authenticity of the request.

• Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t know. With spoofing becoming more common, question the number on the caller ID. Be cautious and verify the person on the other end of the phone.

• Don’t be afraid to tell the caller you need time to think about your decision. Talk with a trusted friend, family member, or call your department.

