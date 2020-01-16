Staunton police searching for suspect in package thefts

Staunton police are asking for help from the public to find a suspect they believe is responsible for stealing packages from homes.

Police released a surveillance image of a man in a grey hoodie. Following a spree of package thefts from homes in the area of Selma Boulevard, they say the man pictured is a possible suspect.

No other information about the thefts has been released by the department.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the thefts is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or CrimeStoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

