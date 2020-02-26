Staunton police seeking input from the public

The Staunton Police Department is inviting the public to weigh in on its ability to meet accreditation standards.

SPD has been accredited since 1985, and once again a team of assessors will examine all aspects of the department to see if it is successfully meeting more than 400 standards.

The team wants to hear from the community.

"If there are things that people think that they would like to see happen, that would be an appropriate time to mention those. Of course, we're always open to comments from citizens at any time of the year, not necessarily once every four years," SPD Sgt. Katherine Shifflett said.

Folks can offer their input in City Hall’s Council Chambers starting at 3 p.m. Monday, March 9.

If you cannot speak at the public information session, but would still like to provide comments to the assessment team, you may do so by calling (540) 332-3911 on Wednesday, March 11, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Telephone comments as well as appearances at the public information session are limited to 10 minutes, and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Staunton Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320

Gainsville, Virginia 20155.