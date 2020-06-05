Staunton reopening public playgrounds, sports fields, skate park under Phase 2

Under Virginia's new Phase 2 guidelines for reopening, effective Friday, June 5, the city of Staunton is reopening several parks and recreation facilities.

According to the city's Parks and Recreation department, as of Friday, they are reopening playgrounds, the skate park, basketball courts, and baseball, soccer and softball fields (for practices only with groups no larger than 50 persons including both participants and spectators).

Anyone heading to those areas is asked to review the city's detailed guidelines on the Parks and Rec website.

Guidelines will also be physically posted at each facility.

The following general guidelines will be in place:

• No one with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure to a COVID-19 case in the prior 14 days, is permitted to use any of these facilities.

• Maintain specified social distancing at all times.

• Avoid contact with others.

• Bring from home and frequently use anti-bacterial wipes and hand sanitizer before, during and after play.

• Consider wearing gloves during play to avoid handling equipment with bare hands/exposed skin.

• No congregating or gathering.

• Proceed to your car and depart immediately following play.

You can find Virginia's full guidelines for Phase 2, with detailed mandatory requirements for each sector of the economy, HERE.

“The city is pleased to be able to open these popular recreational amenities to the community as we move into the more active outdoor season,” said Parks and Recreations Director Chris Tuttle. “We appreciate the importance of options for safe outdoor activity, and we thank the public for their continued good judgment in following public health guidelines to keep themselves and others comfortable and safe.”

Although Virginia's Phase 2 guidelines allow for pools to reopen foroutdoor exercise (like lap swimming), diving, and swim instruction, Staunton's pools are staying closed for the summer.

The city previously announced that decision in May. Officials said after consultation with public health officials and other parks and rec departments across Virginia, they determined that it would be safest and in their best interest for the swimming pools in Montgomery Hall Park and Gypsy Hill Park to remain closed for the 2020 season.

The department said their biggest consideration was the safety of employees and visitors, as well as the challenges of meeting public health guidance in a public swimming pool environment and its related facilities.

The city has also cancelled Camp Staunton for the 2020 season after assessing possible opening options but ultimately determining that they would be unable to offer the program in its traditional or even a modified format that would ensure the safety of employees and campers.

You can check the Staunton Parks and Rec website or call 540-332-945 for more.

“We understand the negative impacts caused by the loss of these facilities and programs and very much regret the circumstances that made these closures necessary. We do encourage residents to continue to use city parks and other facilities and programs as they become available during the reopening process," said Tuttle.