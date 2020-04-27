Staunton school board meets virtually to discuss budget, other school updates

On Monday afternoon, the Staunton School Board gathered for a virtual meeting to discuss a financial update and other updates for the school system.

Brad Wegner, budget director, said during the meeting that at this point, they have received approximately 55 percent of their budgeted revenue for the year. Wegner said there is a possibility actual revenue could fall a little bit short due to the impact of COVID-19.

Wegner said one aspect of that is the impact to the state sales tax. The exact effect of COVID-19 on state sales tax is still unclear. According to the Virginia Department of Education website, there is a two month delay from when the taxes are collected to when the funds are distributed to schools. The website said schools will likely see impacts in April or May, and that could continue into the next fiscal year.

Wegner also said they have spent about 63 percent of their expenditure budget, and they're expected to carry over some funds. Wegner said the carry-over is due to the decreased activity in schools since they've been closed.

In addition to the budget update, the school board also heard approval requests for several grants, plans, fee schedules, and policy revisions.

