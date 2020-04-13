Staunton store spreads message of hope

When COVID-19 came around Robert Stenzel, the owner of Shenandoah Awards & Apparel, took action.

“We felt very helpless and wanted to do something,” Stenzel said.

Graphic designer Aaron Tinsley came up with the idea to sell t-shirts with a positive message. Tinsley designed the logo: “Hope for Staunton, we will get through this.”

"We're gonna get through this. It's awful, and it's a horrible time, but we will get through it," Stenzel stated. "You know this will have an ending, so, and then we're gonna move on and rebuild."

Stenzel said the hardest part was figuring out where to donate the profits. “Cause there were so many worthy organizations.”

They chose the Valley Mission and Central Shenandoah Emergency Medical Services.

Shenandoah Awards & Apparel has already sold about 75 t-shirts according to Stenzel. They are now taking orders for hats and stickers also.