Staunton student's graduation speech featured by Sen. Tim Kaine

Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has been accepting submissions of graduation speech videos from high school schools across Virginia to showcase the speeches they would have given if they had been able to have in-person graduations.

Credit: WHSV

Through what the senator called an “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” video contest he opened up in April, students were able to film a speech of 10 minutes or under and then email it to his team by May 15.

Since that time, they've reviewed the submissions, and Kaine has been featuring around one speech a day on his social media pages.

“One of the many groups of Virginians I’ve been thinking about during this challenging time is the graduates of the Class of 2020, many of whom won’t have the graduation experience they’ve been planning for a long time. I feel a sense of loss about that, so I want to do something fun for them and give all high school seniors the chance to be a graduation speaker. I look forward to hearing the wisdom Virginia’s future leaders have to offer and sharing their inspiration with others. Let’s show Virginia what the Class of 2020 is all about,” Kaine said.

This week, one of the speeches featured was from a Shenandoah Valley graduate.

Kaine posted a video submitted by Riverheads High School senior Alyson Armentrout-Lancaster, in which she delivered an original speech she would have liked to give, focusing on the importance of mental health and the powerful influence a great teacher can have on a student.

You can watch her video here, learn more here, or watch it above.