Staunton teachers among hundreds at Funding for our Future Rally

Hundreds of educators and supporters gathered at Virginia's Capitol building on Monday for the 'Funding our Future' rally.

Those in attendance were demanding the state provide schools with the funding and resources they say they deserve.

"Virginia is one of the top three in the country in achievement, so that says something about good teachers and conscientious administrators and good schools," Staunton City School Board Chair Robert Boyle said.

Staunton City Schools sent five teachers to have their voices be heard.

"Get the funds to refurbish some of those positions that were taken away. The 90 that were taken away. There are still dozens that haven't been able to be filled, and a lot of those is because of a support cap put on by legislature," Boyle said.

The Commonwealth is the 12th wealthiest state in America, but Virginia teachers earn nearly $8,500 less than the national average, according to the Virginia Educators Association.

Staunton City's School Board says they would like to see more from the state.

"That's been a board priority with salaries, and also to go ahead and try to get the funding to put teachers and teacher's aids and those sort of things back in the classrooms," Boyle said.

Providing more funding for teachers and resources not only helps with recruiting and retaining teachers, but it benefits the students and their futures.

Boyle said Staunton City does try to help supplement where the state falls short, but salaries won't be where teachers want them until legislators step up.

