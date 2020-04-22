Staunton to consider furloughs for projected $4.2 million budget shortfall

Staunton’s chief financial officer is projecting a $4.2 million budget shortfall for the 2021 fiscal year.

The city has already laid off 64 part-time workers and implemented a hiring freeze, as well as freezing all non-essential expenditures in operating and capital budgets.

The last day for those part-time workers is this Friday. The city says no positions are being eliminated and employees may be able to re-apply for their jobs in the future, once normalcy begins to resume.

According to City Manager Steve Rosenberg, one piece to solving the puzzle of continuing financial problems includes three options affecting employees.

The first is furloughs throughout the year; one a month beginning in July and ending in April. The second option is a set of tiered salary reductions, and the third involves laying off up to 5% of the city’s workforce. Rosenberg says all of the options are unpalatable, but he is recommending furlough days, saying they are the least disruptive and allow for greater flexibility.

"We're being as smart as we can in putting together a revised budget that will not unduly pressure the citizens," Rosenberg stated. "But at the same time will allow us to continue to provide the essential programs and services that they depend on."

Rosenberg says that he consulted both the police chief and fire chief and that none of the moves would compromise public safety either in law enforcement or fire and emergency medical services.

Staunton City Council is holding a virtual public hearing Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. on the 2021 fiscal year budget, as well as an increase for water user fees and refuse collection rates.

People can virtually join the meeting by calling the toll free number, 844-854-2222, and entering access code 619358#. Callers will have a chance to ask questions. Instructions on how to ask questions or voice concerns during the public hearing are available on the Staunton City Council website.