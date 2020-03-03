Staunton voters reflect on why they voted in the primary

Around the Shenandoah Valley, voters joined others in more than a dozen other states to cast their vote on Super Tuesday.

In Staunton, several of the voters WHSV spoke with said they are ready for a change, and that's why they cast their vote in the Democratic primary.

"Instead of sitting around and complaining or Facebooking all day, let's come out and do it where it really matters, and the voters' booth is where it matters," Chris Hawley, a Staunton resident, said.

He felt it was important for him to do his part by voting in the primary. Hawley said his candidate was still in the running, but that wasn't the case for everyone.

"I was in favor of Amy Klobuchar, she was my favorite," Mary Engleman, another Staunton voter, said. "And now that she's dropped out, I had to pick someone else."

Engleman said it was somewhat difficult to pick another candidate, but she said it was still important for her to come vote, because she is also ready for change.