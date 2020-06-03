Staunton will close part of Beverly Street for outdoor dining on weekends

As part of Governor Ralph Northam's re-opening plan, some changes are coming to downtown Staunton, where a popular street will become a space to eat.

Shenandoah Pizza in Staunton plans to offer outdoor dining starting this Friday. (Photo: Shenandoah Pizza)

"It's kind of always been a dream of mine since I moved to Staunton, I guess about 12 years or so to actually turn Beverly Street into a walking mall," Brent Schoenduby, owner of Shenandoah Pizza in Staunton said. "Kind of similar to what they have over in Charlottesville."

Schoenduby is seeing his dream become a reality. Starting this weekend, Staunton will close Beverly Street between Lewis and Market Streets from Fridays at 5 p.m. until Sundays at 9 p.m. to make room for outdoor dining.

"We're hoping to fit about 10 tables outside," Schoenduby said. which is 10 more than obviously we've had for the past few months. We're also able to serve alcohol outside."

Under phase 2 of Northam's re-opening plan, restaurants and beverage establishments can offer indoor dining at 50 percent occupancy. Schoenduby tells WHSV that to protect his staff from getting the coronavirus, Shenandoah Pizza will not allow indoor dining yet.

A couple blocks down the road, Blu Point Seafood Company, which is equipped with a much larger indoor dining space, is planning on allowing indoor dining start on Friday, as of Tuesday night.

"We're gonna do both if we can," Blu Point Seafood vice president of operations Ricky Shickle said. "Preferably Friday to start serving patrons inside and outside."

While Shenandoah Pizza and Blue Point Seafood are both incredibly excited to provide a much desired dining experiences during this difficult time, they are both stressing the importance of patrons taking part in it safely.

"We have some markings on the floor in certain areas to help remind people about six feet, we also have masks available for our guests and our team members of course," Shickle said.

"We're really hoping that people do still take this seriously and do use the sanitizers stations that we put out and do wear their mask when they're speaking to restaurant and retail employees or having interactions with other people," Schoenduby said.