Staunton will not be considering a Second Amendment sanctuary status.

2nd Amendment Sanctuary. Photo: NARA via MGN.

City councilwoman Andrea Oakes made a motion on Thursday night to hold an advertised public hearing on the issue.

Council shot down that idea 6 to 1.

Several council members talked about the oath they took to uphold the constitution and follow the law which protects the second amendment.

Some said people have had the opportunity to speak and thanked them for doing so and others encouraged the community to reach out to state legislators.

Afterwards, council narrowly passed a motion -- 4 to 3 -- to keep this issue off of future agendas.