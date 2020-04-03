Staunton woman accused of throwing bleach in man's face after argument

A Staunton woman is accused of throwing bleach at a man in a domestic attack.

According to the Staunton Police Department, they received a report in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 1 that a man was being treated at Augusta Health for an injury to his eye from contact with bleach.

The injury had occurred early in the morning of Wednesday, prior to 2 a.m., according to police.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Staunton man, told them he had been in an argument with a woman with whom he has a child when she threw bleach at his face.

According to police, the child of the couple, a girl under the age of 7, was next to the man when the bleach was thrown, but was not hit and was uninjured.

The man, however, was hit in the eye and sought treatment before contacting police.

Based on their investigation, officers arrested Dasia Ariel Johnson and charged her with one count of malicious wounding with a caustic substance, as well as one felony count of child endangerment because of how close the child was when the bleach was thrown.

Johnson is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

